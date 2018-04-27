London stocks finished the session and the week higher as the pound fell below $1.38 for the first time since the start of March on the back of weak UK growth figures. At the close, the top flight index was standing 1.09% above where it left off the day before, having added 80.78 points to trade at 7,502.21, with the pound down by 0.96% to 1.37842 - capping a bruising week that saw it give back over 2% against the US dollar. It was a similar story against the single currency, with the pound ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...