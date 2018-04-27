Flimsy economic growth strangely gave a boost to the FTSE 100 on Friday as soft GDP figures reduced expectations for a Bank of England interest rate rise, which torpedoed the pound, which boosted prospects for earnings from the index's phalanx of overseas-focused firms. But leading them all was sales, marketing and support services group DCC and pest control group Rentokil Initial led the pack. Shares were helped by a positive write-up from Exane BNP Paribas on the business services sector, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...