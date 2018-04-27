Xtract Resources reported that its Manica project in Mozambique achieved an increase in first quarter gold sales but production took a hit from poor weather. Despite an increase sales income, the company said a total of 1,200 equivalent ounces of alluvial gold were produced in the quarter, down from 1,279 the prior quarter as the heavy rain took its toll on operations. Executive chairman Colin Bird said: "Alluvial production in the first quarter was disappointing, although real progress was made ...

