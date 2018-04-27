The "Germany Environmental Consulting Services Market Report 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider environmental consulting services market, and compares it with other markets.

Germany's environmental consulting services market is the fourth largest in the world. It currently has about 2.8% share of the global environmental consulting services market. The market grew at a CAGR of 0.9% in the historic period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% in the forecast period.

Germany's pollution index in the year 2016 was 29.91 which has slightly increased as compared to the previous year's index of 28.32. Air pollution in Germany was low at 22.77, and the water pollution was low at 23.25.

Major environmental consulting services companies in Germany are E3 Environmental Consultants, Maki Consulting GmbH, DWC DecRen Water Consult, Dornier Consulting GmbH.

