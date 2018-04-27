Amazon, eBay and DHgate join E-Commerce Export Forum

At CE China 2018, a global IFA brand, visitors will have the opportunity to get deep insights into latest e-commerce trends. On May 4th, the second day of this retail trade show, the E-Commerce Export Forum will be hosted by the Shenzhen E-commerce Service Center, partner of CE China. From morning to late afternoon experts from consumer electronic brands, major global online retailers as well as global network experts will present information about how to best use e-commerce for successful distribution and sales.

Among others, Chinese consumer electronics brand Pisen Electronics will share its experiences in effective online marketing. Global network retailers like Amazon (US), eBay (US), DHgate (China), Linio (South America), Jumia (Africa), Kilimall (Africa), Amanbo (Africa), Mercado Libre (South America), JollyChic (Middle East), Daraz (West Asia) will address online opportunities for consumer electronics and home appliances brands. The forum is open to all visitors of CE China 2018. Presentations will be in Chinese only.

The E-Commerce Export Forum is yet another opportunity for brands, manufacturers and retailers to learn about latest trends at CE China 2018. During the first day, the new IFA Retail University offers a wide range of power-briefings from market research companies, international brands, manufacturers and innovators.

About IFA and CE China

As a global IFA event, CE China is a welcome addition to Messe Berlin's portfolio for the Chinese market.

Based on the IFA concept, CE China focuses on comprehensive cooperation with leading trade groups, strong global industrial partners, and the emotional presentation of innovative branded products. In 2017, 120 exhibitors presented their latest products, innovations, and services to more than 11,500 visitors from 38 countries, covering 15,000 square meters of exhibition space. The range of global brands inspired the more than 140 journalists, 15 percent of which came from abroad.

IFA is the world's most significant trade show for consumer electronics taking place from 31 August to 5 September 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

