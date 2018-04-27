sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 28.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,25 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 852363 ISIN: FR0000121501 Ticker-Symbol: PEU 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEUGEOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PEUGEOT SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,317
20,413
11:06
20,33
20,38
27.04.
27.04.2018 | 20:04
(15 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SKF and PSA Settle Legal Dispute

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SKF and Peugeot S.A., and several group companies, (PSA) have settled their dispute before the Competition Appeal Tribunal in the United Kingdom regarding damage claims resulting from SKF's settlement with the European Commission for violation of European competition rules. PSA initiated this lawsuit against several bearing manufacturers, among them AB SKF, in February 2016.

This settlement is not an admission of liability for damages, but is made in order to enable SKF and PSA to continue their long-standing commercial relationship.

The settlement will have an insignificant impact on the financial position of the Group.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

The information in this press release is information which AB SKF is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on 27 April 2018 at 19:50 CET.

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576, mobile: +46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, +46-31-337-2104; +46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-and-psa-settle-legal-dispute,c2508434

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2508434/831778.pdf

full release as pdf


© 2018 PR Newswire