Magna International Inc.: Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Notice of Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

AURORA, Ontario, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)
|ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|THURSDAY - MAY 10, 2018
|10:00 AM ET
|HILTON TORONTO/MARKHAM SUITES CONFERENCE CENTRE
|8500 Warden Avenue, Markham, Ontario, Canada
|Webcast:
|www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com/)
|FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
|THURSDAY - MAY 10, 2018
|2:30 PM ET
|DIAL IN NUMBERS
|North America:
|1-888-224-3708
|International:
|1-303-223-4397
|Webcast:
|www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com/)
|Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
|REBROADCAST INFORMATION
|Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 17, 2018
|North America:
|1-800-558-5253
|International:
|1-416-626-4100
|Reservation No.:
|21888578
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com (mailto:louis.tonelli@magna.com), 905-726-7035
TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com (mailto:nancy.hansford@magna.com), 905-726-7108
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
Source: Magna International Inc. via Globenewswire
