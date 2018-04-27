sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 28.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

49,30 Euro		+0,54
+1,11 %
WKN: 868610 ISIN: CA5592224011 Ticker-Symbol: MGA 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,495
48,982
12:39
48,55
48,84
27.04.
27.04.2018 | 20:05
(9 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Magna International Inc.: Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Notice of Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

AURORA, Ontario, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
THURSDAY - MAY 10, 2018
10:00 AM ET
HILTON TORONTO/MARKHAM SUITES CONFERENCE CENTRE
8500 Warden Avenue, Markham, Ontario, Canada
Webcast: www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com/)
FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
THURSDAY - MAY 10, 2018
2:30 PM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America: 1-888-224-3708
International: 1-303-223-4397
Webcast: www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com/)
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 17, 2018
North America: 1-800-558-5253
International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 21888578

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com (mailto:louis.tonelli@magna.com), 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com (mailto:nancy.hansford@magna.com), 905-726-7108



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Magna International Inc. via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)