A.I.S. Resources Adds Second Drilling Rig at Chiron

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V: AIS) (OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") is pleased to announce it has engaged a second drilling contractor, AGV Falcon S.R.L. of Salta, Argentina to complete up to four diamond drill holes for a total of 1,300 meters across four tenements at its Chiron project in the Pocitos Salar.



AGV Falcon has mobilized a drill rig onto the site and is expected to begin drilling on Saturday 29 April 2018. AIS is looking to expedite exploration at Chiron to gather all the necessary data prior to purchasing the project.

Phil Thomas, Chief Operating Officer and exploration director of A.I.S., stated: "It will be exciting to see the brine results in the core and how well it correlates with the geophysics we have completed. We will drill one hole in Pocitos 2 down to 400m to examine the lithium concentration in the brine at depth. Our modelling suggests there is a significant aquifer at depth but this will give us proof. I will be overseeing the data collection and ensure that QA/QC is monitored and our local geologist will be supervising the packer testing."

Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBusM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI-43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Thomas is not independent of the Company as he is an officer and shareholder.

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a TSX-V listed investment issuer, was established in 1967 and is managed by experienced, highly qualified professionals, who have a long track record of success in lithium exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and scientific networks, they identify and develop early-stage projects worldwide, that have strong potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company's current activities are focused exclusively on the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.

