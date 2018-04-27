Edenville Energy on Friday announced that it intends to raise £740,000 to fund its mining activity in Tanzania through a placing of 211.4m new shares at 0.35 pence each to new and existing shareholders. According to the AIM-traded thermal coal developer, the funds will go towards increasing production at the Rukwa coal power plant from the current rate of 4,000 tonnes of coal per month to meet current and future orders. Rufus Short, chief executive of Edenville's, said: "The placing will enable ...

