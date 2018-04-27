Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2018) - Empire Minerals Corporation Inc. (the "Corporation") announces changes to the Board of Directors (the "Board"), and Officers.

The new Board consists of, Mr. Angelo Parravano, a director since April 30, 1998, Mr. Edward Murphy, appointed April 2, 2018 and Ms. Inga Gratcheva, appointed April 23, 2018 upon the resignation of Mr. Robert Salna on April 23, 2018.

The Board appointed Mr. Angelo Parravano as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer effective April 2, 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Sheri Monardo

416-543-2881