France's environmental consulting services market is the seventh largest in the world. It currently has about 2.0% share of the global environmental consulting services market. The market grew at a CAGR of 5.9% in the historic period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period.

In 2010, France recorded a total of 3373 urban wastewater treatment plants which reduced to 3275 by 2013. According to the annual study of French General Commission on Sustainable Development (CGDD) on environmental concerns in France, it is reported that air pollution has become a more prominent issue than ever before. The French government claims that the country accounts for only 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, while it contributes to more than 4% of the global GDP. It also ranks high among the few industrial countries with the lowest greenhouse gas emissions.

The pollution index in France in the year 2016 was 46.31, which has slightly increased as compared to the previous year's index of 45.94. Air pollution in France was low at 29.25, and the water pollution was moderate at 42.23.

France is a party to various legal frameworks related to climate change and other environmental issues. Since it is a party to these agreements, the country has to frame policies to adhere guidelines of each of these treaties, there by driving the need for environmental consulting services.

Some of them include:

Kyoto Protocol

The Paris Agreement

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

