Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Credit Suisse Group A.G. - CS

The investigation concerns whether Credit Suisse and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 5, 2018, the intraday value of Credit Suisse's VelocityShares Daily Inverse Short-Term Exchange-Traded Note ("XIV") fell to 20% of the previous day's closing value. On the morning of February 6, 2018, citing an "acceleration event", Credit Suisse advised investors that the acceleration date of the XIV note - i.e., the date on which investors will receive a cash payment equal to the closing value that day - is expected to be February 21, 2018, thereby effectively announcing the product's liquidation. The online publication ForexLive noted that "[n]umbers published [September] 30 showed Credit Suisse holding nearly 5 million of the [XIV] shares itself. Those would have been worth $550 million at the open and about $20 million now - a net loss of $530 million for the Swiss bank." Credit Suisse's American Depositary Receipt price fell $0.37, or 2.01%, to close at $18.00 on February 6, 2018.

