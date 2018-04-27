The "UK Environmental Consulting Services Market Report 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider environmental consulting services market, and compares it with other markets.

The UK's environmental consulting services market is the sixth largest in the world. It currently has about 2.1% share of the global environmental consulting services market. The market grew at a CAGR of 5.2% in the historic period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising concern in the UK regarding the rising heat, leading to increasing levels of rainfall and threat of floods in the country.

The UK had the fifth highest GDP in the world worth about $2.8 trillion accounting for 3.8% of global GDP in 2015. The UK is the twenty second most populated country with a population of 65 million that accounts for 0.8% of the global population.

Brexit is expected to increase opportunities for environmental consultancies in the country. Following the period of uncertainty over BREXIT, the country is expected to witness significant demand for from energy, housing, manufacturing, and transport industries. UK's separation from the EU will force the country's government to boost its global image by investing in its infrastructure and developing smart cities.

