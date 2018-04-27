Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) is pleased to announce its first published European Structured Finance ratings. KBRA issued its inaugural published European ratings on Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2018-1 DAC ("SBOLT 2018-1"), a £206.6 million ABS transaction collateralized by unsecured loans made to small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") incorporated in the United Kingdom ("UK"). This transaction represents the second ABS securitisation collateralised by unsecured loans to SMEs originated through the online lending platform operated by Funding Circle Limited ("Funding Circle"). The full rating report can be accessed here

This is KBRA's first publicly rated European ABS securitisation after being registered as a Credit Rating Agency by ESMA in November 2017

"The SBOLT 2018-1 transaction rated by our global ABS team is the first of many KBRA ratings in the European market, as we continue to expand internationally. We will deliver to the European market the same transparency, timeliness and responsiveness that investors have come to expect from us over the past 7 years in the U.S. market," said Jim Nadler, President and CEO of KBRA.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

