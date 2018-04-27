The "Spain Environmental Consulting Services Market Report 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spain's environmental consulting services market is the eleventh largest in the world. It currently has about 1.1% share of the global environmental consulting services market. The market grew at a CAGR of 3.5% in the historic period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period. Spain environmental consulting services market is expected to grow from $0.36 billion in 2016 to $0.44 billion in 2020.

In 2016, the European Union fined Spain for $49.41 million for failing to treat waste water properly in 17 towns and cities and it also plans to take the country back to court over the infringements of EU law for not adequately collecting and treating waste water in 37 urban areas in 2011.

Major industries utilizing and demanding environmental consulting services in Spain are automobile, biotechnology, tourism, and transportation.

Spain is a party to various legal frameworks related to climate change and other environmental issues. Since it is a party to these agreements, the country has to frame policies to adhere guidelines of each of these treaties, there by driving the need for environmental consulting services.

Some of them include:

Kyoto Protocol

Nitrogen Oxide Protocol

Paris Agreement

Global Research Alliance on Agricultural Greenhouse Gases (GRA)

Global Alliance for Climate-Smart Agriculture (GACSA)

Markets Covered: Site Remediation Consulting Services, Water and Waste Management Consulting Services, And Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence

Companies Mentioned: AECOM, Amec Foster Wheeler PLC, Tetra Tech Inc., ARCADIS NV., Environmental Resources Management Limited, CH2M HILL Companies, Ltd., Stantec Inc., Cardno Limited, Sweco AB, WSP Global Inc., ICF International, Inc., RPS Group PLC, and Ramboll Group

