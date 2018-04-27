Stocks on the Continent pushed forward on Friday, closing higher for the week, buoyed by a stream of positive corporate updates from the technology sector in the States and weakness in the single currency. Also helping stocks move higher, was a move lower in government bond yields on both sides of the Atlantic, despite the release of stronger-than-expected readings on US economic activity and consumer confidence. Against that backdrop, by the closing bell the benchmark Stoxx 600 had gained 0.23% ...

