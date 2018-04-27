sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

LFIN INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Longfin Corp. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 4, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Longfin Corp. ("Longfin") (NASDAQ: LFIN) securities between December 13, 2017 and April 2, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/longfin-corp?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Longfin had material weaknesses in its operations and internal controls that hindered the Company's profitability; (ii) Longfin did not meet the requirements for inclusion in Russell indices; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Longfin you have until June 4, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/longfin-corp?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

