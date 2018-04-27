Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Nylon Packaging Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the packaging and labeling industry This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of nylon packaging and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"End-user industries such as F&B, personal care, and home care will fuel the demand for nylon packaging," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, changing lifestyles have driven the popularity of products in convenient packaging," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Nylon Packaging Market:

Pouches to remain dominant product type in global nylon films for liquid packaging market

Increase in R&D of bio-degradable and recyclable nylon materials

Utilization of nylon packaging in the food industry

Pouches to remain dominant product type in global nylon films for liquid packaging market

The nylon packaging market is experiencing a growing preference for pouches, including retort and standup pouches. This helps the buyers focus on the pouches segment as per the end-consumer needs. This also helps to attract a large consumer base.

Increase in R&D of bio-degradable and recyclable nylon materials

In the nylon packaging category, the suppliers are focusing on investing in R&D to develop bio-degradable nylon packaging material. This further facilitates the reduction in the carbon footprint and reduce the use and dependence on non-conventional sources.

Utilization of nylon packaging in the food industry

Globally, nylon packaging is widely used to package perishable foods, owing to its properties such as high heat distortion. This helps the buyers reduce packaging costs for a wide range of product categories.

