SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Flat Glass Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of flat glass and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growing demand for the construction of sustainable buildings using galvanized glasses will influence the growth of the global flat glass market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, construction and automotive are the major end-user industries, which will witness a promising growth in the market," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Flat Glass Market:

Expansion of production base for manufacturing of flat glasses

Advances in glazing property for solar energy control

Implementation of nanotechnology in flat glasses

Expansion of production base for manufacturing of flat glasses

In the flat glass market, global and regional suppliers are planning to expand their production plans. This increase in the production capabilities will lead to a rise in the supply, which will help the buyers to procure flat glass at cost-effective prices.

Advances in glazing property for solar energy control

In recent years, the suppliers in the flat glass market are offering advanced glazing property for solar energy control, especially for end-user applications in the automotive industry. This helps the buyers efficiently meet the sustainability requirements.

Implementation of nanotechnology in flat glasses

In the flat glass category, the suppliers are shifting toward nanotechnology-based flat glass to attain sustainability goals and offer a competitive edge in the market. This shift helps the buyers attain sustainability by implementing the solutions in end-user applications.

