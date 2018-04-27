Was the 'Big Freeze', as some have termed it, that weighed down on economic activity in Britain during the first quarter just that, or was there something more to it? Surveys on manufacturing and service sector conditions due out in the coming week and referencing a sunnier April may help to shed some light on that question ahead of the 10 May meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee. Quite important as well, against recent talk in markets about possible easing measures by authorities in ...

