Turbonomic Enables Elasticity at Scale for Organizations Automating Dynamic Application Services

Turbonomic today announced details of its presence at KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe 2018 in Copenhagen, Denmark from May 2-4, 2018. Experts from Turbonomic will demonstrate workload automation to enable self-managing container platforms, helping customers assure performance across complex hybrid cloud estates at booth S-C25.

The rapid adoption of container platforms reflects growing demands on IT organizations to enable digital strategies through elastic, continuously performant infrastructure. While cloud native architectures and containers promise agility for application teams, they also increase complexity at scale. Turbonomic will explore these challenges during the following presentations:

Endre Sara, VP of Advanced Engineering, Turbonomic will present how workload automation can optimize network performance across hybrid cloud environments, at scale, on Friday, May 4 at 2:45 PM CEST. This session will provide lessons and best practices for managing containerized application performance by leveraging the telemetry information from Istio to assure the application service level agreement (SLA).

Roman Zimine, Senior Software Engineer, Turbonomic is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, May 2 at 2:00 PM CEST about providing a brokerless REST interface for gRPC services. While gRPC framework enables greater efficiency, transitioning from REST to gRPC can be challenging for many enterprises grappling with missing alternatives for commonly used tools. Zimine will present a brokerless solution that will allow each microservice to expose both a REST and gRPC interface without any additional effort.

Turbonomic's analytics engine continuously makes the right resource decisions that simultaneously assure workload performance while minimizing cost and adhering to business policies. Customers can accelerate their adoption of Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift, and Cloud Foundry with Turbonomic, driving continuous health of the environment. By leveraging intelligent software to achieve elasticity at scale these organizations are delivering on the promise of these container platforms.

"Container platforms allow the modernization of existing applications, as well as the rapid delivery of new cloud native applications but there's a steep learning curve," said Endre Sara, VP of Advanced Engineering at Turbonomic. "Workload automation minimizes that learning curve using software to dynamically adjust infrastructure to changing application demand. We believe this will help organizations adopt these technologies more quickly and contribute to the overall maturity of these platforms."

Additional Resources

Read our blog post on "Self-Managing OpenShift With Turbonomic"

Connect with Turbonomic via Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and on our Green Circle Community

For news, updates and executive perspectives, follow @Turbonomic on Twitter and use Turbonomic, and subscribe to the Turbonomic blog

About Turbonomic

Turbonomic delivers workload automation for hybrid cloud, thereby assuring performance while lowering cost and maintaining compliance. The Turbonomic platform matches workload demand to infrastructure supply, helping customers maintain a continuous state of application health. Serving customers since 2010, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing technology companies, trusted by thousands of enterprise organizations to activate their hybrid cloud journey.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005907/en/

Contacts:

Turbonomic

Katryn McGaughey, 781-267-5147

Katryn.McGaughey@Turbonomic.com