TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that its U.K. Annual Report and IFRS Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2017 ("2017 Annual Report") has been published.

A copy of the 2017 Annual Report has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM, and can also be found on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

The Company's annual general meeting will be held on 14 June 2018 at 10:00 a.m., London time, on Thursday, 14 June 2018 at the Company's offices at One St. Paul's Churchyard, London, EC4M 8AP, United Kingdom.

Compliance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule ("DTR") 6.3.5 Extracts from the 2017 Annual Report

The information below, which is extracted from the 2017 Annual Report, is included solely for the purpose of complying with DTR 6.3.5 and the requirements it imposes on issuers as to how to make public annual financial reports. This announcement is not a substitute for reading the full 2017 Annual Report. Page, note, and section references in the text below refer to page numbers, note and section references in the 2017 Annual Report.

Appendix A Directors' Responsibility Statements

The directors are responsible for our 2017 Annual Report, the Directors' Remuneration Report, and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations. The Company's financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and as adopted by the European Union.

Under the Companies Act, the directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period.

In preparing these financial statements, the directors are required to:

select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

state whether applicable IFRS as adopted by the European Union have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; and

prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business.

The directors are responsible for ensuring that the Company keeps adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act and Article 4 of the E.U. IAS Regulation. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

The directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website.

A. Statement as to the Annual Financial Report

Each of the directors, whose names and functions are listed in Section I of this Report, confirms that to the best of his/her knowledge:

a. the financial statements, prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position, and profit or loss of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; and

b. the Directors' Report and Strategic Report include a fair review of the development or performance of the business and the position of the Company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties.

B. Statement as to Disclosure to Auditors

The directors confirm that:

a. so far as they are each aware, there is no relevant audit information of which the Company's auditor is unaware; and

b. they have each taken all the steps that they ought to have taken as a director in order to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the Company's auditor is aware of that information.

Appendix B Principal risks and uncertainties

The principal risks and uncertainties at set out in the Strategic Report of the 2017 Annual Report are set out below in full and unedited text.

You should carefully consider the specific risks and uncertainties set forth below and the other information contained within this Strategic Report, as these are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from our expected or historical results. Some of the statements within this Strategic Report and in the Company's financial statements are "forward-looking" statements. For a discussion of those statements and of other factors to consider see the "Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements" section below.

The Company has identified material weaknesses relating to internal control over financial reporting. If our remedial measures are insufficient to address the material weaknesses, or if one or more additional material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting are discovered or occur in the future, our consolidated financial statements may contain material misstatements and we could be required to further restate our financial results, which could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

Management identified material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017 as described in the Corporate Governance Report of this U.K. Annual Report.

A material weakness is a deficiency, or combination of deficiencies in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

As a result of the material weaknesses, management has concluded that our internal control over financial reporting was not effective as of December 31, 2017. In addition, as a result of these material weaknesses, our chief executive officer and chief financial officer have concluded that, as of December 31, 2017, our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective. Until these material weaknesses are remediated, they could lead to errors in our financial results and could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

If our remedial measures are insufficient to address the material weaknesses, or if one or more additional material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in our disclosure controls and procedures or internal control over financial reporting are discovered or occur in the future, our consolidated financial statements may contain material misstatements and we could be required to further restate our financial results, which could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, restrict our ability to access the capital markets, require significant resources to correct the weaknesses or deficiencies, subject us to fines, penalties or judgments, harm our reputation or otherwise cause a decline in investor confidence and in the market price of our stock.

Additional material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting could be identified in the future. Any failure to maintain or implement required new or improved controls, or any difficulties we encounter in their implementation, could result in additional significant deficiencies or material weaknesses, cause us to fail to meet our periodic reporting obligations or result in material misstatements in our financial statements. Any such failure could also adversely affect the results of periodic management evaluations and annual auditor attestation reports regarding the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting required under Section 404 of the U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules promulgated under Section 404. The existence of a material weakness could result in errors in our financial statements that could result in a restatement of financial statements, cause us to fail to meet our reporting obligations and cause investors to lose confidence in our reported financial information, leading to a decline in our stock price.

We can give no assurances that the measures we have taken to date, or any future measures we may take, will remediate the material weaknesses identified or that any additional material weaknesses will not arise in the future due to our failure to implement and maintain adequate internal control over financial reporting. In addition, even if we are successful in strengthening in our controls and procedures, those controls and procedures may not be adequate to prevent or identify irregularities or ensure the fair and accurate presentation of our financial statements included in our periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Unanticipated changes relating to competitive factors in our industry, including ongoing industry consolidation, may impact our results of operations.

Our industry, including our customers and competitors, has experienced unanticipated changes in recent years. Moreover, the industry is undergoing vertical and horizontal consolidation to create economies of scale and control the value chain, which may affect demand for our products and services because of price concessions for our competitors or decreased customer capital spending. This consolidation activity could impact our ability to maintain market share, maintain or increase pricing for our products and services or negotiate favorable contract terms with our customers and suppliers, which could have a significant negative impact on our results of operations, financial condition or cash flows. We are unable to predict what effect consolidations and other competitive factors in the industry may have on prices, capital spending by our customers, our selling strategies, our competitive position, our ability to retain customers or our ability to negotiate favorable agreements with our customers.

Demand for our products and services depends on oil and gas industry activity and expenditure levels, which are directly affected by trends in the demand for and price of crude oil and natural gas.

We are substantially dependent on conditions in the oil and gas industry, including (i) the level of exploration, development and production activity, (ii) capital spending, and (iii) the processing of oil and natural gas in refining units, petrochemical sites and natural gas liquefaction plants by energy companies that are our customers. Any substantial or extended decline in these expenditures may result in the reduced pace of discovery and development of new reserves of oil and gas and the reduced exploration of existing wells, which could adversely affect demand for our products and services and, in certain instances, result in the cancellation, modification, or re-scheduling of existing orders in our backlog. These factors could have an adverse effect on our revenue and profitability. The level of exploration, development and production activity is directly affected by trends in oil and natural gas prices, which historically have been volatile and are likely to continue to be volatile in the future.

Factors affecting the prices of oil and natural gas include, but are not limited to, the following:

demand for hydrocarbons, which is affected by worldwide population growth, economic growth rates and general economic and business conditions;

costs of exploring for, producing and delivering oil and natural gas;

political and economic uncertainty and socio-political unrest;

government policies and subsidies;

available excess production capacity within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") and the level of oil production by non-OPEC countries;

oil refining capacity and shifts in end-customer preferences toward fuel efficiency and the use of natural gas;

technological advances affecting energy consumption;

potential acceleration of the development of alternative fuels;

access to capital and credit markets, which may affect our customers' activity levels and spending for our products and services; and

natural disasters.

The oil and gas industry has historically experienced periodic downturns, which have been characterized by diminished demand for oilfield services and downward pressure on the prices we charge. The current downturn in the oil and gas industry, which began in 2014, has resulted in a reduction in demand for oilfield services and could further adversely affect our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

Our success depends on our ability to implement new technologies and services.

Our success depends on the ongoing development and implementation of new product designs, including the processes used by us to produce or market our products, and on our ability to protect and maintain critical intellectual property assets related to these developments. If we are not able to obtain patent, trade secret or other protection of our intellectual property rights, if our patents are unenforceable or the claims allowed under our patents are not sufficient to protect our technology, or if we are not able to adequately protect or patents or trade secrets, we may not be able to continue to develop our services, products and related technologies. Additionally, our competitors may be able to develop technology independently that is similar to ours without infringing on our patents or gaining access to our trade secrets. If any of these events occurs, we may be unable to meet evolving industry requirements or to do so at prices acceptable to our customers, which could adversely affect our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

The industries in which we operate or have operated expose us to potential liabilities, including the installation or use of our products, which may not be covered by insurance or may be in excess of policy limits, or for which expected recoveries may not be realized.

We are subject to potential liabilities arising from equipment malfunctions, equipment misuse, personal injuries and natural disasters, the occurrence of which may result in uncontrollable flows of gas or well fluids, fires and explosions. Although we have obtained insurance against many of these risks, our insurance may not be adequate to cover our liabilities. Further, the insurance may not generally be available in the future or, if available, premiums may not be commercially justifiable. If we incur substantial liability and the damages are not covered by insurance or are in excess of policy limits, or if we were to incur liability at a time when we are not able to obtain liability insurance, such potential liabilities could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition or cash flows.

We may lose money on fixed-price contracts.

As customary for the types of businesses that we operate, we often agree to provide products and services under fixed-price contracts. We are subject to material risks in connection with such fixed-price contracts. It is not possible to estimate with complete certainty the final cost or margin of a project at the time of bidding or during the early phases of its execution. Actual expenses incurred in executing these fixed-price contracts can vary substantially from those originally anticipated for several reasons including, but not limited to, the following:

unforeseen additional costs related to the purchase of substantial equipment necessary for contract fulfillment;

mechanical failure of our production equipment and machinery;

delays caused by local weather conditions and/or natural disasters (including earthquakes and floods); and

a failure of suppliers or subcontractors to perform their contractual obligations.

The realization of any material risks and unforeseen circumstances could also lead to delays in the execution schedule of a project. We may be held liable to a customer should we fail to meet project milestones or deadlines or to comply with other contractual provisions. Additionally, delays in certain projects could lead to delays in subsequent projects for which production equipment and machinery currently being utilized on a project were intended.

Pursuant to the terms of fixed-price contracts, we are not always able to increase the price of the contract to reflect factors that were unforeseen at the time its bid was submitted. Depending on the size of a project, variations from estimated contract performance, or variations in multiple contracts, could have a significant impact on our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

New capital asset construction projects for vessels and plants are subject to risks, including delays and cost overruns, which could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition or results of operations.

We seek to continuously upgrade and develop our asset base. Such projects are subject to risks of delay and cost overruns that are inherent to any large construction project and are the result of numerous factors including, but not limited to, the following:

shortages of key equipment, materials or skilled labor;

unscheduled delays in the delivery or ordered materials and equipment;

issues regarding the design and engineering; and

shipyard delays and performance issues.

Failure to complete construction in time, or the inability to complete construction in accordance with its design specifications, may result in loss of revenue. Additionally, capital expenditures for construction projects could materially exceed the initially planned investments or can result in delays in putting such assets into operation.

Our failure to timely deliver our backlog could affect our future sales, profitability, and our relationships with our customers.

Many of the contracts we enter into with our customers require long manufacturing lead times due to complex technical and logistical requirements. These contracts may contain clauses related to liquidated damages or financial incentives regarding on-time delivery, and a failure by us to deliver in accordance with customer expectations could subject us to liquidated damages or loss of financial incentives, reduce our margins on these contracts or result in damage to existing customer relationships. The ability to meet customer delivery schedules for this backlog is dependent on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, access to the raw materials required for production, an adequately trained and capable workforce, subcontractor performance, project engineering expertise and execution, sufficient manufacturing plant capacity and appropriate planning and scheduling of manufacturing resources. Failure to deliver backlog in accordance with expectations could negatively impact our financial performance, particularly in light of the current industry environment where customers may seek to improve their returns or cash flows.

We face risks relating to our reliance on subcontractors, suppliers, and our joint venture partners.

We generally rely on subcontractors, suppliers and our joint venture partners for the performance of our contracts. Although we are not dependent upon any single supplier, certain geographic areas of our business or a project or group of projects may heavily depend on certain suppliers for raw materials or semi-finished goods.

Any difficulty faced by us in hiring suitable subcontractors or acquiring equipment and materials could compromise our ability to generate a significant margin on a project or to complete such project within the allocated timeframe. If subcontractors, suppliers or joint venture partners refuse to adhere to their contractual obligations with us or are unable to do so due to a deterioration of their financial condition, we may be unable to find a suitable replacement at a comparable price, or at all.

Moreover, the failure of one of our joint venture partners to perform their obligations in a timely and satisfactory manner could lead to additional obligations and costs being imposed on us as we would be potentially obligated to assume our defaulting partner's obligations. Based on these potential issues, we could be required to compensate our customers.

Any delay on the part of subcontractors, suppliers, or joint venture partners in the completion of work, any failure on the part of a subcontractor, supplier or joint venture partner to meet its obligations, or any other event attributable to a subcontractor, supplier or joint venture partner that is beyond our control or not foreseeable by us could lead to delays in the overall progress of the project and/or generate significant extra costs. Even if we were entitled to make a claim for these extra costs against the defaulting supplier, subcontractor or joint venture partner, we could be unable to recover the entirety of these costs and this could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations.

Our businesses are dependent on the continuing services of certain of our key managers and employees.

We depend on key personnel. The loss of any key personnel could adversely impact our business if we are unable to implement key strategies or transactions in their absence. The loss of qualified employees or an inability to retain and motivate additional highly-skilled employees required for the operation and expansion of our business could hinder our ability to successfully conduct research activities and develop marketable products and services.

Pirates endanger our maritime employees and assets.

We face material piracy risks in the Gulf of Guinea, the Somali Basin and the Gulf of Aden, and, to a lesser extent, in Southeast Asia, Malacca and the Singapore Straits. Piracy represents a risk for both our projects and our vessels, which operate and transport through sensitive maritime areas. Such risks have the potential to significantly harm our crews and to negatively impact the execution schedule for our projects. If our maritime employees or assets are endangered, additional time may be required to find an alternative solution, which may delay project realization and negatively impact our business, financial condition, or results of operations.

Seasonal and weather conditions could adversely affect demand for our services and operations.

Our business may be materially affected by variation from normal weather patterns, such as cooler or warmer summers and winters. Adverse weather conditions, such as hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico or extreme winter conditions in Canada, Russia and the North Sea, may interrupt or curtail our operations, or our customers' operations, cause supply disruptions or loss of productivity and may result in a loss of revenue or damage to our equipment and facilities, which may or may not be insured. Any of these events or outcomes could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations.

Due to the types of contracts we enter into and the markets in which we operate, the cumulative loss of several major contracts, customers or alliances may have an adverse effect on our results of operations.

We often enter into large, long-term contracts that, collectively, represent a significant portion of our revenue. These agreements, if terminated or breached, may have a larger impact on our operating results or our financial condition than shorter-term contracts due to the value at risk. Moreover, the global market for the production, transportation and transformation of hydrocarbons and by-products, as well as the other industrial markets in which we operate, is dominated by a small number of companies. As a result, our business relies on a limited number of customers. If we were to lose several key contracts, customers, or alliances over a relatively short period of time, we could experience a significant adverse impact on our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

Our operations require us to comply with numerous regulations, violations of which could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

Our operations and manufacturing activities are governed by international, regional transnational and national laws and regulations in every place where we operate relating to matters such as environmental, health and safety, labor and employment, import/export control, currency exchange, bribery and corruption and taxation. These laws and regulations are complex, frequently change and have tended to become more stringent over time. In the event the scope of these laws and regulations expand in the future, the incremental cost of compliance could adversely impact our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

Our international operations are subject to anti-corruption laws and regulations, such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA"), the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010 (the "Bribery Act"), the Brazilian Anti-Bribery Act (also known as the Brazilian Clean Company Act) and economic and trade sanctions, including those administered by the United Nations, the European Union, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("U.S. Treasury") and the U.S. Department of State. The FCPA prohibits providing anything of value to foreign officials for the purposes of obtaining or retaining business or securing any improper business advantage. We may deal with both governments and state-owned business enterprises, the employees of which are considered foreign officials for purposes of the FCPA. The provisions of the Bribery Act extend beyond bribery of foreign public officials and are more onerous than the FCPA in a number of other respects, including jurisdiction, non-exemption of facilitation payments and penalties. Economic and trade sanctions restrict our transactions or dealings with certain sanctioned countries, territories and designated persons.

As a result of doing business in foreign countries, including through partners and agents, we will be exposed to a risk of violating anti-corruption laws and sanctions regulations. Some of the international locations in which we will operate have developing legal systems and may have higher levels of corruption than more developed nations. Our continued expansion and worldwide operations, including in developing countries, our development of joint venture relationships worldwide and the employment of local agents in the countries in which we operate increases the risk of violations of anti-corruption laws and economic and trade sanctions. Violations of anti-corruption laws and economic and trade sanctions are punishable by civil penalties, including fines, denial of export privileges, injunctions, asset seizures, debarment from government contracts (and termination of existing contracts) and revocations or restrictions of licenses, as well as criminal fines and imprisonment. In addition, any major violations could have a significant impact on our reputation and consequently on our ability to win future business.

While we believe we have a strong compliance program, including procedures to minimize and detect fraud in a timely manner, and continue efforts to improve our systems of internal controls, we can provide no assurance that the policies and procedures will be followed at all times or will effectively detect and prevent violations of the applicable laws by one or more of our employees, consultants, agents or partners, and, as a result, we could be subject to penalties and material adverse consequences on our business, financial condition or results of operations.

Compliance with environmental laws and regulations may adversely affect our business and results of operations.

Environmental laws and regulations in various countries affect the equipment, systems and services we design, market and sell, as well as the facilities where we manufacture our equipment and systems. We are required to invest financial and managerial resources to comply with environmental laws and regulations and believe that we will continue to be required to do so in the future. Failure to comply with these laws and regulations may result in the assessment of administrative, civil and criminal penalties, the imposition of remedial obligations, or the issuance of orders enjoining our operations. These laws and regulations, as well as the adoption of new legal requirements or other laws and regulations affecting exploration and development of drilling for crude oil and natural gas, could adversely affect our business and operating results by increasing our costs, limiting the demand for our products and services or restricting our operations.

Disruptions in the political, regulatory, economic and social conditions of the countries in which we conduct business could adversely affect our business or results of operations.

We operate in various countries across the world. Instability and unforeseen changes in any of the markets in which we conduct business, including economically and politically volatile areas such as North Africa, West Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States, could have an adverse effect on the demand for our services and products, our financial condition or our results of operations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

nationalization and expropriation;

potentially burdensome taxation;

inflationary and recessionary markets, including capital and equity markets;

civil unrest, labor issues, political instability, terrorist attacks, cyber-terrorism, military activity and wars;

supply disruptions in key oil producing countries;

the ability of OPEC to set and maintain production levels and pricing;

trade restrictions, trade protection measures or price controls;

sanctions, such as restrictions by the United States against countries deemed to sponsor terrorism;

foreign ownership restrictions;

import or export licensing requirements;

restrictions on operations, trade practices, trade partners and investment decisions resulting from domestic and foreign laws and regulations;

regime changes;

changes in, and the administration of, treaties, laws and regulations;

inability to repatriate income or capital;

reductions in the availability of qualified personnel;

foreign currency fluctuations or currency restrictions; and

fluctuations in the interest rate component of forward foreign currency rates.

DTC and Euroclear Paris may cease to act as depository and clearing agencies for our shares.

Our shares were issued into the facilities of The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") with respect to shares listed on the NYSE and Euroclear with respect to shares listed on Euronext Paris (DTC and Euroclear being referred to as the "Clearance Services"). The Clearance Services are widely used mechanisms that allow for rapid electronic transfers of securities between the participants in their respective systems, which include many large banks and brokerage firms. The Clearance Services have general discretion to cease to act as a depository and clearing agencies for our shares. If either of the Clearance Services determine at any time that our shares are not eligible for continued deposit and clearance within its facilities, then we believe that our shares would not be eligible for continued listing on the NYSE or Euronext Paris, as applicable, and trading in our shares would be disrupted. While we would pursue alternative arrangements to preserve the listing and maintain trading, any such disruption could have a material adverse effect on the trading price of our shares.

The results of the United Kingdom's referendum on withdrawal from the European Union may have a negative effect on global economic conditions, financial markets and our business.

We are based in the United Kingdom and have operational headquarters in Paris, France; Houston, Texas, U.S.A.; and in London, United Kingdom, with worldwide operations, including material business operations in Europe. In June 2016, a majority of voters in the United Kingdom elected to withdraw from the European Union in a national referendum ("Brexit"). The referendum was advisory, and the terms of any withdrawal are subject to a negotiation period that could last at least two years after the government of the United Kingdom formally initiated its withdrawal process in the first quarter of 2017. Nevertheless, Brexit has created significant uncertainty about the future relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union and has given rise to calls for certain regions within the United Kingdom to preserve their place in the European Union by separating from the United Kingdom as well as for the governments of other E.U. member states to consider withdrawal.

These developments, or the perception that any of them could occur, could have a material adverse effect on global economic conditions and the stability of the global financial markets and could significantly reduce global market liquidity and restrict the ability of key market participants to operate in certain financial markets. Asset valuations, currency exchange rates and credit ratings may be especially subject to increased market volatility. Lack of clarity about applicable future laws, regulations or treaties as the United Kingdom negotiates the terms of a withdrawal, as well as the operation of any such rules pursuant to any withdrawal terms, including financial laws and regulations, tax and free trade agreements, intellectual property rights, supply chain logistics, environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, immigration laws, employment laws and other rules that would apply to us and our subsidiaries, could increase our costs, restrict our access to capital within the United Kingdom and the European Union, depress economic activity and decrease foreign direct investment in the United Kingdom. For example, withdrawal from the European Union could, depending on the negotiated terms of withdrawal, eliminate the benefit of certain tax-related E.U. directives currently applicable to U.K. companies such as us, including the Parent-Subsidiary Directive and the Interest and Royalties Directive, which could, subject to any relief under an available tax treaty, raise our tax costs.

If the United Kingdom and the European Union are unable to negotiate acceptable withdrawal terms or if other E.U. member states pursue withdrawal, barrier-free access between the United Kingdom and other E.U. member states or among the European Economic Area overall could be diminished or eliminated. Any of these factors could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations.

As an English public limited company, we must meet certain additional financial requirements before we may declare dividends or repurchase shares and certain capital structure decisions may require stockholder approval which may limit our flexibility to manage our capital structure.

Under English law, we will only be able to declare dividends, make distributions or repurchase shares (other than out of the proceeds of a new issuance of shares for that purpose) out of "distributable profits." Distributable profits are a company's accumulated, realized profits, to the extent that they have not been previously utilized by distribution or capitalization, less its accumulated, realized losses, to the extent that they have not been previously written off in a reduction or reorganization of capital duly made. In addition, as a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales, we may only make a distribution if the amount of our net assets is not less than the aggregate of our called-up share capital and non-distributable reserves and if, to the extent that, the distribution does not reduce the amount of those assets to less than that aggregate.

Following the Merger, we capitalized our reserves arising out of the Merger by the allotment and issuance by TechnipFMC of a bonus share, which was paid up using such reserves, such that the amount of such reserves so applied, less the nominal value of the bonus share, applied as share premium and accrued to our share premium account. We implemented a court-approved reduction of our capital by way of a cancellation of the bonus share and share premium account in the amount of $10,177,554,182, which completed on June 29, 2017, in order to create distributable profits to support the payment of possible future dividends or future share repurchases. Our articles of association permit us by ordinary resolution of the stockholders to declare dividends, provided that the directors have made a recommendation as to its amount. The dividend shall not exceed the amount recommended by the Board of Directors. The directors may also decide to pay interim dividends if it appears to them that the profits available for distribution justify the payment. When recommending or declaring payment of a dividend, the directors are required under English law to comply with their duties, including considering our future financial requirements.

We may not be able to pay dividends or repurchase shares of our ordinary shares in accordance with our announced intent or at all.

The Board of Directors' determinations regarding dividends and share repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including our net income, cash flow generated from operations or other sources, liquidity position and potential alternative uses of cash, such as acquisitions, as well as economic conditions and expected future financial results. Our ability to declare future dividends and make future share repurchases will depend on our future financial performance, which in turn depends on the successful implementation of our strategy and on financial, competitive, regulatory, technical and other factors, general economic conditions, demand and selling prices for our products and services and other factors specific to our industry or specific projects, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, our ability to generate cash depends on the performance of our operations and could be limited by decreases in our profitability or increases in costs, regulatory changes, capital expenditures or debt servicing requirements.

Any failure to pay dividends or repurchase shares of our ordinary shares could negatively impact our reputation, harm investor confidence in us, and cause the market price of our ordinary shares to decline.

Our existing and future debt may limit cash flow available to invest in the ongoing needs of our business and could prevent us from fulfilling our obligations under our outstanding debt.

We have substantial existing debt. As of December 31, 2017, after giving effect to the Merger, our total debt is $3.9 billion. We also have the capacity under our $2.5 billion credit facility and bilateral facilities to incur substantial additional debt. Our level of debt could have important consequences. For example, it could:

make it more difficult for us to make payments on our debt;

require us to dedicate a substantial portion of our cash flow from operations to the payment of debt service, reducing the availability of our cash flow to fund working capital, capital expenditures, acquisitions, distributions and other general partnership purposes;

increase our vulnerability to adverse economic or industry conditions;

limit our ability to obtain additional financing to enable us to react to changes in our business; or

place us at a competitive disadvantage compared to businesses in our industry that have less debt.

Additionally, any failure to meet required payments on our debt, or failure to comply with any covenants in the instruments governing our debt, could result in an event of default under the terms of those instruments. In the event of such default, the holders of such debt could elect to declare all the amounts outstanding under such instruments to be due and payable.

A downgrade in our debt rating could restrict our ability to access the capital markets.

The terms of our financing are, in part, dependent on the credit ratings assigned to our debt by independent credit rating agencies. We cannot provide assurance that any of our current credit ratings will remain in effect for any given period of time or that a rating will not be lowered or withdrawn entirely by a rating agency. Factors that may impact our credit ratings include debt levels, capital structure, planned asset purchases or sales, near- and long-term production growth opportunities, market position, liquidity, asset quality, cost structure, product mix, customer and geographic diversification and commodity price levels. A downgrade in our credit ratings, particularly to non-investment grade levels, could limit our ability to access the debt capital markets, refinance our existing debt or cause us to refinance or issue debt with less favorable terms and conditions.

Moreover, our revolving credit agreement includes an increase in interest rates if the ratings for our debt are downgraded, which could have an adverse effect on our results of operations. An increase in the level of our indebtedness and related interest costs may increase our vulnerability to adverse general economic and industry conditions and may affect our ability to obtain additional financing.

Uninsured claims and litigation against us, including intellectual property litigation, could adversely impact our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

We could be impacted by the outcome of pending litigation, as well as unexpected litigation or proceedings. We have insurance coverage against operating hazards, including product liability claims and personal injury claims related to our products or operating environments in which our employees operate, to the extent deemed prudent by our management and to the extent insurance is available. However, our insurance policies are subject to exclusions, limitations and other conditions and may not apply in all cases, for example where willful wrongdoing on our part is alleged. Additionally, the nature and amount of that insurance may not be sufficient to fully indemnify us against liabilities arising out of pending and future claims and litigation. Additionally, in individual circumstances, certain proceedings or cases may also lead to our formal or informal exclusion from tenders or the revocation or loss of business licenses or permits. Our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows could be adversely affected by unexpected claims not covered by insurance.

In addition, the tools, techniques, methodologies, programs, and components we use to provide our services may infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others. Infringement claims generally result in significant legal and other costs. The resolution of these claims could require us to enter into license agreements or develop alternative technologies. The development of these technologies or the payment of royalties under licenses from third parties, if available, would increase our costs. If a license were not available, or we are not able to develop alternative technologies, we might not be able to continue providing a particular service or product, which could adversely affect our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

Currency exchange rate fluctuations could adversely affect our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

We conduct operations around the world in many different currencies. Because a significant portion of our revenue is denominated in currencies other than our reporting currency, the U.S. dollar, changes in exchange rates will produce fluctuations in our revenue, costs and earnings and may also affect the book value of our assets and liabilities and related equity. Although we do not hedge translation impacts on earnings, we do hedge transaction impacts on margins and earnings where the transaction is not in the functional currency of the business unit. Our efforts to minimize our currency exposure through such hedging transactions may not be successful depending on market and business conditions. Moreover, certain currencies in which the Company trades, specifically currencies in countries such as Angola and Nigeria, do not actively trade in the global foreign exchange markets and may subject us to increased foreign currency exposures. As a result, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates may adversely affect our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

We may not realize the cost savings, synergies and other benefits expected from the Merger.

The combination of two independent companies is a complex, costly and time-consuming process. As a result, we will be required to devote significant management attention and resources to integrating the business practices and operations of Technip and FMC Technologies. The integration process may disrupt our businesses and, if ineffectively implemented, could preclude realization of the full benefits expected from the Merger. Our failure to meet the challenges involved in successfully integrating the operations of Technip and FMC Technologies or otherwise to realize the anticipated benefits of the Merger could cause an interruption of our operations and could seriously harm our results of operations. In addition, the overall integration of Technip and FMC Technologies may result in material unanticipated problems, expenses, liabilities, competitive responses, loss of client relationships and diversion of management's attention, and may cause our stock prices to decline. The difficulties of combining the operations of Technip and FMC Technologies include, but are not limited to, the following:

managing a significantly larger company;

coordinating geographically separate organizations;

the potential diversion of management focus and resources from other strategic opportunities and from operational matters;

aligning and executing our strategy;

retaining existing customers and attracting new customers;

maintaining employee morale and retaining key management and other employees;

integrating two unique business cultures, which may prove to be incompatible;

the possibility of faulty assumptions underlying expectations regarding the integration process;

consolidating corporate and administrative infrastructures and eliminating duplicative operations;

coordinating distribution and marketing efforts;

integrating information technology ("IT"), communications and other systems;

changes in applicable laws and regulations;

managing tax costs or inefficiencies associated with integrating our operations;

unforeseen expenses or delays associated with the Merger; and

taking actions that may be required in connection with obtaining regulatory approvals.

Many of these factors will be outside our control and any one of them could result in increased costs, decreased revenue and diversion of management's time and energy, which could materially impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, even if the operations of Technip and FMC Technologies are successfully integrated, we may not realize the full benefits of the Merger, including the synergies, cost savings or sales or growth opportunities that we expect. These benefits may not be achieved within the anticipated time frame, or at all. As a result, the combination of Technip and FMC Technologies may not result in the realization of the full benefits expected from the Merger.

We may incur significant Merger-related costs.

We have incurred and expect to incur many non-recurring direct and indirect costs associated with the Merger. In addition to the cost and expenses associated with the consummation of the Merger, there are also processes, policies, procedures, operations, technologies and systems that must be integrated in connection with the Merger and the integration of Technip and FMC Technologies. While both Technip and FMC Technologies have assumed that a certain level of expenses would be incurred relating to the Merger and continue to assess the magnitude of these costs, there are many factors beyond our control that could affect the total amount or the timing of the integration and implementation expenses. There may also be significant additional unanticipated costs relating to the Merger that we may not recoup. These costs and expenses could reduce the realization of efficiencies and strategic benefits we expect to achieve from the Merger. Although we expect that these benefits will offset the transaction expenses and implementation costs over time, this net benefit may not be achieved in the near term or at all.

A failure of our IT infrastructure, including as a result of cyber attacks, could adversely impact our business and results of operations.

The efficient operation of our business is dependent on our IT systems. Accordingly, we rely upon the capacity, reliability and security of our IT hardware and software infrastructure and our ability to expand and update this infrastructure in response to changing needs. Despite our implementation of security measures, our systems are vulnerable to damages from computer viruses, natural disasters, failures in hardware or software, power fluctuations, increasingly sophisticated cyber security threats such as unauthorized access to data and systems, loss or destruction of data (including confidential customer information), phishing, cyber attacks, human error and other similar disruptions. Additionally, we rely on third parties to support the operation of our IT hardware and software infrastructure, and in certain instances, utilize web-based applications.

Threats to our IT systems arise from numerous sources, not all of which are within our control, including fraud or malice on the part of third parties, accidental technological failure, electrical or telecommunication outages, failures of computer servers or other damage to our property or assets, or outbreaks of hostilities or terrorist acts. The failure of our IT systems or those of our vendors to perform as anticipated for any reason or any significant breach of security could disrupt our business and result in numerous adverse consequences, including reduced effectiveness and efficiency of operations, inappropriate disclosure of confidential and proprietary information, reputational harm, increased overhead costs and loss of important information, which could have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations. In addition, we may be required to incur significant costs to protect against damage caused by these disruptions or security breaches in the future.

The IRS may not agree that we should be treated as a foreign corporation for U.S. federal tax purposes and may seek to impose an excise tax on gains recognized by certain individuals.

Although we are incorporated in England and Wales, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (the "IRS") may assert that we should be treated as a U.S. "domestic" corporation (and, therefore, a U.S. tax resident) for U.S. federal income tax purposes pursuant to Section 7874 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"). For U.S. federal income tax purposes, a corporation is generally considered a U.S. "domestic" corporation (or U.S. tax resident) if it is organized in the United States, and a corporation is generally considered a "foreign" corporation (or non-U.S. tax resident) if it is not a U.S. domestic corporation. Because we are an entity incorporated in England and Wales, we would generally be classified as a foreign corporation (or non-U.S. tax resident) under these rules. Section 7874 of the Code ("Section 7874") provides an exception under which a foreign incorporated entity may, in certain circumstances, be treated as a U.S. domestic corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Unless we have satisfied the substantial business activities exception, as defined for purposes of Section 7874 and described in more detail below (the "Substantial Business Activities Exception"), we will be treated as a U.S. domestic corporation (that is, as a U.S. tax resident) for U.S. federal income tax purposes under Section 7874 if the percentage (by vote or value) of our shares considered to be held by former holders of shares of common stock of FMC Technologies (the "FMCTI Shares") after the Merger by reason of holding FMCTI Shares for purposes of Section 7874 (the "Section 7874 Percentage") is (i) 60% or more (if, as expected, the Third Country Rule (defined below) applies) or (ii) 80% or more (if the Third Country Rule does not apply). In order for us to satisfy the Substantial Business Exception, at least 25% of the employees (by headcount and compensation), real and tangible assets and gross income of our expanded affiliated group must be based, located and derived, respectively, in the United Kingdom. We do not expect to satisfy the Substantial Business Activities Exception. In addition, the IRS and the U.S. Treasury have issued a rule that generally provides that if (i) there is an acquisition of a domestic company by a foreign company in which the Section 7874 Percentage is at least 60%, and (ii) in a related acquisition, such foreign acquiring company acquires another foreign corporation and the foreign acquiring company is not subject to tax as a resident in the foreign country in which the acquired foreign corporation was subject to tax as a resident prior to the transactions, then the foreign acquiring company will be treated as a U.S. domestic company for U.S. federal income tax purposes (the "Third Country Rule"). Because we are a tax resident in the United Kingdom and not a tax resident in France as Technip was, we expect that we would be treated as a U.S. domestic corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes under the Third Country Rule if the Section 7874 Percentage were at least 60%.

In addition, if the Section 7874 Percentage is calculated to be at least 60%, Section 7874 and the rules related thereto may impose an excise tax under Section 4985 of the Code (the "Section 4985 Excise Tax") on the gain recognized by certain "disqualified individuals" (including officers and directors of a U.S. company) on certain stock-based compensation held thereby at a rate equal to 15%, even if the Third Country Rule were to apply such that we were treated as a U.S. domestic corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes. We may, if we determine that it is appropriate, provide disqualified individuals with a payment with respect to the excise tax, so that, on a net after-tax basis, they would be in the same position as if no such excise tax had been applied.

We believe that the Section 7874 Percentage was less than 60% such that the Third Country Rule is not expected to apply to us and the Section 4985 Excise Tax is not expected to apply to any such "disqualified individuals." However, the calculation of the Section 7874 Percentage is complex and is subject to detailed U.S. Treasury regulations (the application of which is uncertain in various respects and would be impacted by changes in such U.S. Treasury regulations). In addition, there can be no assurance that there will not be a change in law, including with retroactive effect, which might cause us to be treated as a U.S. domestic corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Accordingly, we cannot assure you that the IRS will agree with our position and/or would not successfully challenge our status as a foreign corporation.

U.S. tax laws and/or IRS guidance could affect our ability to engage in certain acquisition strategies and certain internal restructurings.

Even if we are treated as a foreign corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, Section 7874 and U.S. Treasury regulations promulgated thereunder may adversely affect our ability to engage in certain future acquisitions of U.S. businesses in exchange for our equity or to otherwise restructure the non-U.S. members of our group, which may affect the tax efficiencies that otherwise might be achieved in such potential future transactions or restructurings.

In addition, the IRS and the U.S. Treasury have issued final and temporary regulations providing that, even if we are treated as a foreign corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, certain intercompany debt instruments issued on or after April 4, 2016 will be treated as equity for U.S. federal income tax purposes, therefore limiting U.S. tax benefits and resulting in possible U.S. withholding taxes. Although recent guidance from the U.S. Treasury states that these rules are the subject of continuing study and may be materially modified, the current regulations may adversely affect our future effective tax rate and could also impact our ability to engage in future restructurings if such transactions cause an existing intercompany debt instrument to be treated as reissued for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

We are subject to tax laws of numerous jurisdictions, and challenges to the interpretations of, or future changes to, such laws could adversely affect us.

We and our subsidiaries are subject to tax laws and regulations in the United Kingdom, the United States, France and numerous other jurisdictions in which we and our subsidiaries operate. These laws and regulations are inherently complex, and we are and will continue to be obligated to make judgments and interpretations about the application of these laws and regulations to our operations and businesses. The interpretation and application of these laws and regulations could be challenged by the relevant governmental authorities, which could result in administrative or judicial procedures, actions or sanctions, which could be material.

In addition, the U.S. Congress, the U.K. Government, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and other government agencies in jurisdictions where we and our affiliates do business have had an extended focus on issues related to the taxation of multinational corporations. One example beyond that of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA") is in the area of "base erosion and profit shifting" where payments are made between affiliates from a jurisdiction with high tax rates to a jurisdiction with lower tax rates. Thus, the tax laws in the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries in which we and our affiliates do business could change on a retroactive basis and any such changes could adversely affect us. Furthermore, the interpretation and application of domestic or international tax laws made by us and by our subsidiaries could differ from that of the relevant governmental authority, which could result in administrative or judicial procedures, actions or sanctions, which could be material.

We may not qualify for benefits under the tax treaties entered into between the United Kingdom and other countries.

We operate in a manner such that we believe we are eligible for benefits under the tax treaties between the United Kingdom and other countries, notably the United States. However, our ability to qualify for such benefits will depend on whether we are treated as a U.K. tax resident and upon the requirements contained in each treaty and the applicable domestic laws, as the case may be, on the facts and circumstances surrounding our operations and management, and on the relevant interpretation of the tax authorities and courts. The failure by us or our subsidiaries to qualify for benefits under the tax treaties entered into between the United Kingdom and other countries could result in adverse tax consequences to us and could result in certain tax consequences of owning and disposing of our shares.

We intend to operate to be treated exclusively as a resident of the United Kingdom for tax purposes, but French or other tax authorities may seek to treat us as a tax resident of another jurisdiction.

We are incorporated in England and Wales. English law currently provides that we will be regarded as being a U.K. resident for tax purposes from incorporation and shall remain so unless (i) we are concurrently a resident in another jurisdiction (applying the tax residence rules of that jurisdiction) that has a double tax treaty with the United Kingdom and (ii) there is a tiebreaker provision in that tax treaty which allocates exclusive residence to that other jurisdiction.

In this regard, we have a permanent establishment in France to satisfy certain French tax requirements imposed by the French Tax Code with respect to the Merger. Although it is intended that we will be treated as having our exclusive place of tax residence in the United Kingdom, the French tax authorities may claim that we are a tax resident of France if we were to fail to maintain our "place of effective management" in the United Kingdom due to the French tax authorities having deemed that certain strategic decisions of TechnipFMC have been taken at the level of our French permanent establishment rather than in the United Kingdom. Any such claim would need to be settled between the French and the U.K. tax authorities pursuant to the mutual assistance procedure provided for by the tax treaty dated June 19, 2008 concluded between France and the United Kingdom, and there is no assurance that these authorities would reach an agreement that we will remain exclusively a U.K. tax resident, which could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and future prospects. A failure to maintain exclusive tax residency in the United Kingdom could result in adverse tax consequences to us and our subsidiaries and could result in different tax consequences of owning and disposing of our shares.

Appendix C Related party transactions

Receivables, payables, revenues and expenses which are included in our consolidated financial statements for all transactions with related parties, defined as entities related to our directors and main shareholders as well as the partners of our consolidated joint ventures, were as follows:

In millions of U.S. dollars As of December 31, 2017 As of December 31, 2016 Trade receivables 98.4 220.2 Trade payables (121.8) (200.0) TRADE RECEIVABLES (PAYABLES), NET (23.4) 20.2 Note receivables 140.9 153.9

A member of our Board of Directors serves on the board of directors of Anadarko and the table above includes trade receivable balances of $22.3 million from Anadarko at December 31, 2017 as well as $42.5 million from TP JGC Coral France SNC and $13.8 million from Technip Odebrecht PLSV CV, as both companies are equity method affiliates. The trade receivables balance at December 31, 2016 includes $98.8 million and $25.8 million from Dofcon Brasil AS and Technip Odebrecht PLSV CV, respectively, both are equity method affiliates.

The balance in trade payables includes $52.4 million to JGC Corporation and $48.3 million to Chiyoda, both JV partners on our Yamal project, at December 31, 2017. The trade payables balance at December 31, 2016 includes $50.3 million and $64.3 million to JGC Corporation and Chiyoda, respectively, and $46.0 million to Heerema, a joint venture partner of one of our consolidated subsidiaries.

The note receivables balance includes $114.9 million and $104.2 million with Dofcon Brasil AS at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. Dofcon Brasil AS is a VIE and accounted for as an equity method affiliate. These are included in other noncurrent assets on our consolidated balance sheets.

In millions of U.S. dollars 2017 2016 Income 238.1 284.5 Expenses (141.4) (105.5)

Revenue in the table above includes $111.3 million from Anadarko and $69.9 million from TP JGC Coral France SNC, an equity method affiliate, during the year ended December 31, 2017. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2016 included $196.7 million from Yamgaz which was an equity method affiliate during that time.

Expense activity for the year ended December 31, 2017 includes $46.8 million to JGC Corporation and $44.1 million to Chiyoda. Expense activity for the year ended December 31, 2016 includes $71.3 million to Heerema.

Loans to related parties

In millions of U.S. dollars December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 (Unaudited) Loans to related parties 2,425.0 1,568.4

A new loan has been granted by TechnipFMC plc to TechnipFMC Holdings Ltd for 700.0 MUSD in 2017.

Interest on loans to Group companies are charged at market rates.

