Deutsche Messe, Solar Power Events and SNEIA will launch the first Solar Power Mexico show next March in Mexico City.Mexico is a fast-moving energy market, and solar is no exception. While the nation has been growing as one of the leading markets in Latin America for rooftop solar, renewables kicked into high gear when a system of renewable energy credits was created as part of Mexico's far-reaching energy reform last year. This has led to a boom in utility-scale solar, and Mexico has set a new benchmark for the sector by beginning construction of a 754 MW solar project in the state of Coahuila, ...

