Canadian Solar Inc. has signed an agreement with Global Investment Holdings (GIH) to develop up to 300 MW of solar PV projects in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.According to a statement released by the Chinese-Canadian solar company, it will provide EPC and O&M services to the projects. While a spokesperson for Canadian Solar could not disclose any further information, a timeline of three years was mentioned in a comment from Atay Arpaciogullari, CEO of Turkey-based Global Energy. "Global Investment Holdings is active in renewable energy and energy efficiency investments; currently we have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...