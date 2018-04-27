SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the need to evaluate supplier performance. It is essential for every business organization to assess the performance of their suppliers as it plays a critical role in preventing product issues, increasing efficiency, enhancing business performance, and driving improvements in the supply chain. Also, supplier performance evaluation helps in improving efficiency and strengthening supply chain partnerships. Additionally, it helps firms in achieving significant cost savings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005598/en/

Quick and Effective Guide to Evaluating Supplier Performance. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In today's competitive business scenario, a successful supplier evaluation plan enables organizations to develop a robust evaluation process. Best practices in supplier evaluation also help in determining the growth of a company. Moreover, it assists organizations in optimizing performance while improving their overall business efficiency.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Supplier performance evaluation stands for a focused, smart and robust plan of measuring, analyzing, and improving supplier performance."

Request a free proposal to see how SpendEdge's procurement solutions can help you.

Components of a successful supplier evaluation plan:

Classifying suppliers - It is essential to classify your suppliers into different categories for better assessment. It can be done by either grouping them based on the product type or geographic location.

It is essential to classify your suppliers into different categories for better assessment. It can be done by either grouping them based on the product type or geographic location. Developing a robust evaluation approach Organizations can incorporate several methods of evaluation including supplier scorecards, contract management, and six sigma.

Organizations can incorporate several methods of evaluation including supplier scorecards, contract management, and six sigma. Creating an actionable plan It is necessary to track the action items on a regular basis and revise goals if required.

It is necessary to track the action items on a regular basis and revise goals if required. To know more, download this whitepaper

Download the detailed whitepaper on 'Quick and Effective Guide to Evaluating Supplier Performance' here: https://www.spendedge.com/request-white-paper?related=6448

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005598/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com