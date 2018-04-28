Vivo's all-new 'V9' AI-Powered FullView Display Smartphone is now available in International Markets

Enabling the Perfect Shot, Perfect View and an AI-Powered Experience Vivo Celebrated the V9 Launch in a Series of Remarkable Events

SHENZHEN, April 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivo V9 is now officially available in international markets including Russia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and more. The launch of V9 was celebrated with a series of fun and remarkable events, with the aim of bringing local consumers, media and business partners first-hand experience of V9's AI power and impressive photography features. Following Vivo's recent announcements around 5G and In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technologies, Vivo's V9 uses advanced machine learning to provide a unique AI-powered mobile experience that enhances multiple features such as AI Face Beauty and AI Smart Engine.

The Vivo V9's AI Face Beauty is trained using a comprehensive database of almost one million facial images. This allows the V9's AI to detect the age, sex, skin texture and skin tone of the subject as well as the lighting environment. It can then apply enhancements in line with the preferences of local users. Other AI photography features include the new AI Selfie Lighting, which algorithm transforms the original 2D photo into a 3D model to process the light authentically and artistically, helping users create their masterpieces.

Beyond photography, the V9's AI also ensures the best performance by optimizing and supporting the phone's operations with the AI Smart Engine which prioritizes system resources according to user habits.

Vivo has improved on the previous generation's facial unlocking technology with AI Face Access, which detects the reflection of natural skin and the subtle movements of the face to further reduce the possibility of unlocking when shown photos or videos. The V9's AI Attention Sensing also recognizes when you're looking at the phones to keep disruptions to a minimum by automatically reducing the volume of message alerts, incoming calls and alarms.

Vivo V9 celebrated its launch at signature landmarks in different markets.

Vivo created a first in Indonesia by launching at the Borobudur Temple Compounds, an UNESCO World Heritage Site. Vivo V9 also launched in Malaysia's world-renowned Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

In other markets like Russia, India and Thailand, Vivo connected with local consumers through partnering with beloved celebrities such as famous Russian football players like Anton Miranchuk, superstars Aamir Khan in India and Bam Bam GOT7 in Thailand.

"V9 represents our understanding of consumer's need for their mobile camera to automatically create the 'perfect shot' in any scenario. We are excited to introduce the V9's AI power to more young consumers around the world, and connect with them through local activations that are relevant to their culture," Alex Feng, Senior Vice President of Vivo said. "With AI playing a key role, we are confident that we can inspire and empower more consumers globally to express themselves by making the 'perfect shot' easier than ever to take, while the FullViewTM display provides consumers with the 'perfect view' to experience their photographic moments of self-expression."

High-resolution event and product images of V9 launches are available at this link: https://edelmanftp.boxcn.net/v/vivov9

V9 Product Specification:

Basics Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 Octa-core RAM 4GB RAM Storage 64GB ROM (Supports microSD Card up to 256GB) Battery 3260mAh Color Pearl Black, Gold Operating System Funtouch OS 4.0 (Based on Android 8.1) Body Dimensions 154.81×75.03×7.89mm Weight 150g Display Screen 6.3'(1080*2280) Type IPS Capacitive Touch Screen/ incell Touch Screen 2.5D SIM and microSD Card slots Card slots 2 Nano SIM and 1 microSD Card Type Dual SIM Dual Standby Camera Camera Front 24MP (f2.0) / Rear 16MP +5MP (f2.0) with rear flash Scene Modes Ultra HD, PPT, Professional, Slow, Time-Lapse

Photography, Camera Filter, Live, AI Bokeh, AI HDR, AI Face

Beauty, Panorama, 4K video, Palm capture, Gender

detection, Retina Flash, AR Stickers, AI Scene Recognition Connectivity USB (USB2.0), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (Bluetooth 4.2), GPS, OTG, FM Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, (Virtual) Gyroscope Items in the box V9, Earphone, Documentation, USB Cable, USB Power Adapter, SIM Ejector, Protective Case,

Protective Film (applied)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683481/V9_KV1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683472/Vivo_V9_events_Collage2.jpg