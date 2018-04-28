Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on disclosure by OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' of annual consolidated financial statements for 2017 and presentation of auditor's report prepared for such statements 28-Apr-2018 / 14:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on disclosure by OJSC "Surgutneftegas" of annual consolidated financial statements for 2017 and presentation of auditor's report prepared for such statements OJSC "Surgutneftegas" has disclosed annual consolidated financial statements for 2017 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the audit report related to such statements. Website where the Issuer published the text of the relevant consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report in respect of such statements: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 Date when the Issuer published the text of the relevant consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report in respect of such statements on the Internet website: April 28, 2018. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: FR TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5486 EQS News ID: 680633 End of Announcement EQS News Service

