OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on access to the insider information contained in the accounting statements of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' for 1 Quarter 2018 in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards 28-Apr-2018 / 14:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on access to the insider information contained in the accounting statements of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" for 1 Quarter 2018 in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards OJSC "Surgutneftegas" has disclosed the interim accounting (financial) statements for I Quarter 2018 in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RSBU). Websites used to post the accounting statements for I Quarter 2018 in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RSBU): http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 Date when the Issuer published the text of the relevant statements on the Internet website: April 28, 2018. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: QRF TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5487 EQS News ID: 680637 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 28, 2018 08:43 ET (12:43 GMT)