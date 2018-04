Nike is becoming a textbook example of a breath taking breakout process, a strong fight between bulls and bears. Early 2018 we identified Nike as a great stock to buy in 2018. It was trading at $67 back then. As it only trades $2 higher today, at the time of writing, it is worth asking the question whether our call was right or wrong. Time to follow up on our buy signal on Nike, and confirm whether ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...