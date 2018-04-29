sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

NMS Properties, Inc.: Neil Shekhter - NMS Real Estate News - April 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2018 / NMS is the trusted source for Los Angeles Apartments.

NMS has offered quality rentals in the Los Angeles area for nearly three decades. Since 1988, NMS has developed and managed a large portfolio of premier apartment buildings and commercial properties in Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, Brentwood and the San Fernando Valley.

Neil Shekhter - NMS - Month in Review: Stories of February 2018

Neil Shekhter on Reasons Why Real Estate is a Great Investment

Top 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in America According to Neil Shekhter

Neil Shekhter - Los Angeles Ranks as Most Attractive Commercial Real Estate Market

Neil Shekhter on United States Housing Problems and Co-Living

Neil Shekhter - on Micro-Unit Apartments, a Solution to Housing Shortage

Contact Information

Gina Alberts - GAlberts@nmspr.com

SOURCE: NMS Properties, Inc.


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE