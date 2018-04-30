Technavio's latest market research report on the global non-insulin diabetes therapeutics marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market analysts, the global non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market will grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Increasing number of people with type 2 diabetes is a major factor driving the market's growth. Type 2 diabetes is caused by the body's ineffective use of the insulin produced. It is the most common type of diabetes across the world. Excess body weight and physical inactivity are the most common causes of type 2 diabetes.

In this report, Technavio highlights innovations in therapies as one of the key emerging trends in the global non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market:

Innovations in therapies

Type 2 diabetes reduces the secretion of GLP-1 and reduces responsiveness to glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), which are secreted by the GI tract in response to food intake. Both GLP-1 and GIP stimulate the beta cells of the pancreas, which contribute 60% of the insulin secreted after a meal. Several vendors are introducing advanced therapies to treat diabetes such as incretin hormones.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for health and wellness research, "The benefits of incretin hormones on glycemic control include enhanced satiety, decreased GI motility, increased glucose-dependent insulin secretion, reduced glucagon secretion, and decreased hepatic glucose release. The pathophysiology of type 2 diabetes involves at least seven organs and tissues, which include the brain, liver, pancreas, intestines, kidneys, fat, and muscles. No single medication addresses all seven organs and tissues. Most people require more than one medication to treat the disease. Hence, drugs with unique and complementary MoA are required. Though all medications are not appropriate for all people, they offer healthcare providers options to individualize treatments and optimize care for patients."

Global non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market segmentation

This market research report segments the global non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market by type (DPP4 inhibitor, GLP-1 agonist, SGLT2 inhibitor) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, DPP4 inhibitor accounted for the largest market share of close to 44%, followed by the other two segments. However, the market share of this segment is expected to witness a significant decrease of close to 15% while that of the other two segments will witness a substantial increase.

Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC. However, the market in APAC will grow faster than the other regions during the forecast period due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness, and the expansion of the operations of several vendors in the region. The market share of the Americas and EMEA will decline due to market maturity.

