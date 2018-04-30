

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU), Chinese language Internet search provider, said that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain investors relating to the divestiture of its financial service business, or Financial Services Group or 'FSG', which provides consumer credit, wealth management and other financial services. The investors are led by TPG and The Carlyle Group, with participation from Taikang Group, ABC International Holdings and others.



As per the deal, Baidu will divest a majority equity stake in FSG, which has been renamed as Du Xiaoman Financial. Through the transaction, Du Xiaoman will raise about US$1.9 billion, among which Du Xiaoman will receive $840 million with the remaining balance used to purchase existing stake.



Upon the completion of the transaction, Baidu will own approximately 42% of Du Xiaoman's outstanding shares and will no longer have effective control over Du Xiaoman. Du Xiaoman will operate independently from Baidu and will enter into business cooperation arrangements with Baidu. Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice President and General Manager of FSG, will become CEO of Du Xiaoman.



The transactions contemplated under the definitive agreements are subject to certain closing conditions and are currently expected to close in the second half of 2018. Upon the completion of the transactions, it is expected that Du Xiaoman will be deconsolidated from Baidu's consolidated financial statements.



