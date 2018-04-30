

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - AMP Ltd (AMLTF.PK, AMP.AX) said that Catherine Brenner has resigned as Chairman and will step down from the Board. Mike Wilkins has been appointed as Executive Chairman, effective immediately.



The company said that Wilkins will lead the company as Executive Chairman for an interim period while the process for selecting a Chairman, and appointment of an additional new non-executive director, is conducted. This will further strengthen governance and ensure stability while a measured process of board renewal is undertaken. Mr Wilkins will now lead the selection process for a new Chief Executive Officer, which is in progress.



Mike Wilkins was appointed to the AMP Limited Board and as a member of its Audit and Risk Committees in September 2016. In May 2017, he became Chairman of the Risk Committee. He was also appointed to the AMP Life Limited and The National Mutual Life Association of Australasia Limited Boards in October 2016.



AMP also announced that Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Brian Salter will leave the company. His outstanding deferred remuneration will be forfeited as a result of the Board exercising its discretion.



AMP recently admitted an inquiry into misconduct in the financial industry that it repeatedly mislead the regulator over charging customers fees for services they didn't receive. It's also under fire for changes made to a report by lawyers Clayton Utz which was then presented to the regulator as independent.



AMP today noted that the Board, including the former Chairman, were unaware of and disappointed about the number of drafts and the extent of the Group General Counsel's interaction with Clayton Utz during the preparation of the report. The Board commissioned and received the report. It was not a matter for the Board's approval.



AMP said its Board is reducing fees for all AMP Limited Board Directors by 25 per cent for the remainder of the 2018 calendar year; and the employment and remuneration consequences for the individuals within the business responsible for the fee for no service issue will be determined on finalisation of an ongoing external employment review, which is expected to complete shortly.



Catherine Brenner said, '.... I am deeply disappointed by the issues at hand and am particularly concerned for the impact they have had on our customers, employees, advisers and shareholders.'



Mike Wilkins, Executive Chairman, AMP Limited said, 'AMP respects the Royal Commission process. I can assure you that the evidence and submissions presented by Counsel Assisting are being treated extremely seriously by the Board. Appropriate steps are being taken to address the issues raised, and remediating our customers is being given utmost priority. On behalf of the Board, I reiterate our sincerest apology to our customers, and know we have significant work to do to rebuild their trust.'



AMP said it will be making a formal submission to the Royal Commission by Friday 4 May in response to the matters raised in closing submissions by Counsel Assisting the Royal Commission.



