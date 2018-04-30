The most important indicator for the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF is the VIX. In February the ViX jumped from 10 points to 20 points. But the fund is betting on a decrease or at least a stable ratio of the volatility index in the US. Due to the opposite development of the VIX, the fund had to endure a massive price decrease.

The fund lost nearly 90 percent in value. This does not necessarily make the product uninteresting, becuase the fund can recover just as fast as it ... (Gideon Tanner)

