

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Chief Executive Matt Maddox proposed to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission or MGC that the name of the $2.5 billion Wynn Boston Harbor casino being constructed be changed to Encore Boston Harbor, the Wall Street Journal reported.



The journal reported that Maddox made the request at the MGC Adjudicatory Hearing, to make it clear that Steve Wynn was no longer associated with the company.



The MGC had launched an investigation into Wynn earlier this year amid allegations of sexual misconduct by the founder and former CEO.



Maddox reportedly told the MGC that while he believed the Wynn brand was 'strong,' he also understood 'the cultural sensitivity' regarding the use of the name, and therefore proposed the name change. 'We're ready to change the wrap on the construction fencing today. It's already been prepared,' Maddox said, according an MGC audio recording. 'We're ready to pass out t-shirts--Encore Boston Harbor--to all 1,600 construction workers.'



