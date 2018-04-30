Dedication to Blockchain Technologies Present Opportunities for Disruptive Innovation

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2018) - The Blockchain Users Group (BUG) is excited to announce IBM as a sponsor in its Partner Community. IBM's dedication to the blockchain community has never been clearer. Announcing in 2017 they wanted to make it the year of blockchain, IBM is focused on bringing together the world's most advanced expertise, technology and ecosystem to transform industries. IBM provides solutions and services through an integrated platform designed to accelerate the creation of "built for business" global blockchain network across industries and use cases.

The Blockchain Users Group is a community first organization. The group's mission is to promote a thriving blockchain and cryptocurrency community by connecting people, ideas, and resources and the vision is creating opportunities for the blockchain and cryptocurrency communities. While understanding decentralization is at the heart of the blockchain community, we want to bridge the gap between all parties involved or looking to be involved.

The Blockchain Users Group (BUG) and IBM will work together to foster global innovation in the blockchain community by engaging new users and supporting those involved to leverage the technology. The BUG and IBM look forward to growing the community and utilizing this sponsorship relationship to build great opportunities together.

The Blockchain Users Group is a global not for profit organization formed under the Internal Revenue Service of the United States as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. The BUG is organized exclusively for educational purposes. No part of the BUG's net earnings may benefit any individual.

The Blockchain Users Group welcomes new sponsorship proposals. For more information about the Blockchain Users Group visit www.blockchainug.org today and join the blockchain community.

Press Contact

John Verdon

Blockchain Users Group

johnv@blockchianug.org

+1 715-308-2500

Related Links

Home page

Partner page