Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 27-April-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 399.32p INCLUDING current year revenue 406.75p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 395.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 402.96p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---