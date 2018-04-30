sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,512 Euro		+0,429
+13,92 %
WKN: A0B6G0 ISIN: GB00B019KW72 Ticker-Symbol: SUY1 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
J SAINSBURY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
J SAINSBURY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,461
3,586
20:10
3,458
3,529
20:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
J SAINSBURY PLC
J SAINSBURY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
J SAINSBURY PLC3,512+13,92 %