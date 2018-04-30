

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $19.32 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $23.54 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$21.35 million or -$0.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.0% to $295.51 million from $374.23 million last year.



Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: -$0.19 -Revenue (Q1): $295.51 Mln vs. $374.23 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX