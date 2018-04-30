As from May 2, 2018, unit rights (UR) issued by Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 15, 2018.



Instrument: Unit Rights (UR) ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: ANNX UR ---------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011167444 ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 154544 ---------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table/ 230 ---------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------



As from May 2, 2018, paid subscription units (BTU) issued by Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid Subscription Units (BTU) ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: ANNX BTU ---------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011167451 ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 154545 ---------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table/ 230 ---------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB.For further information, please call Johan Krylborn on +46 (0)8 545 013 30.