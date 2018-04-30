Delivering on Company's Climate Commitment to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, announced its engagement with the Earth Day Network's Canopy Project to celebrate Earth Day 2018 and demonstrate its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship.

Thousands of Ingersoll Rand employees across the globe are planting trees in their local communities. The Ingersoll Rand Foundation is also making a financial donation to the Arbor Day Foundation, a nonprofit conservation and education organization dedicated to planting trees.

"Trees and plants are vital to reducing the damaging effects of climate change and helping to absorb excess and harmful CO2 from the atmosphere," said W. Scott Tew, Executive Director at the Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability at Ingersoll Rand. "Ingersoll Rand's climate commitment is centered on reducing the environmental impact of our operations, products and services, and engaging our people. We are proud that our employees worldwide are bringing this commitment to life in our communities."

With the Ingersoll Rand Foundation's donation, the Arbor Day Foundation will plant 15,000 trees in Florida to help restore the Econfina Creek watershed, which catches rainwater and returns it to the sea. These trees will absorb excess rainwater and promote healthy soil and water quality. Econfina Creek is one of the most unique habitats in Florida and is designated as a Class I Waterbody, which mandates the highest level of surface water protection in Florida. These trees will sequester approximately 360 tons of CO2 each year for the life of the tree.

"For Ingersoll Rand employees, every day is Earth Day," said Tew. "Our people lead and participate in a variety of activities to put sustainability into action, including nature walks and education events, recycling drives and beautifying and cleaning parks and roadways."

Ingersoll Rand Climate Commitment

Ingersoll Rand made a Climate Commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its products and operations by 2030. The Ingersoll Rand Climate Commitment pledged to:

Cut the refrigerant GHG footprint of its products by 50 percent by 2020 and incorporate lower GWP alternatives across its portfolio by 2030;

Invest $500 million in product-related research and development over the next five years to fund the long-term reduction of GHG emissions; and

Reduce company operations-related GHG emissions by 35 percent by 2020, a goal which the company has achieved two years ahead of schedule.

In addition to achieving its 2020 energy efficiency goal related to company owned operations, the company also announced this month that it has depended its commitment by investing in both on-site and off-site renewable energy technologies to reduce its impact on the environment. To date, the company's Climate Commitment has enabled the avoidance of 11 million metric tons of CO2e globally from its products compared to a 2013 baseline, equal to the emissions from the energy used in 1.6 million homes for one year. The company also has reduced the GHG intensity of its operations by 23 percent when compared to a 2013 baseline.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands-including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane-work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $14 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

About the Arbor Day Foundation:

Arbor Day Foundation is a million member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

