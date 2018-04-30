

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's industrial production declined in March after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 1.7 percent year-over-year in March, reversing a 3.3 percent rise in February.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output contracted 9.5 percent annually in March and manufacturing output dropped by 3.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 4.3 percent from February, when it rebounded by 2.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX