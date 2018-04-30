

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $900.7 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $760.7 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.9% to $9.29 billion from $7.32 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:



