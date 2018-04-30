

Albion Development VCT PLC



Total Voting Rights and Capital



LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38



In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Albion Development VCT PLC (the 'Company') would like to notify the market of the following:



As at 30 April 2018, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:



+--------------+----------------+---------------+----------------+-------------+ |Class and |Total number of |Number of |Total number of |Number of | |nominal value |shares in issue |shares held in |shares in |voting rights| |of share | |treasury (with |circulation with|attached to | | | |no voting |voting rights |each share | | | |rights |attached | | | | |attached) | | | +--------------+----------------+---------------+----------------+-------------+ |Ordinary 1p |83,218,583 |7,961,700 |75,256,883 |1 | |shares | | | | | +--------------+----------------+---------------+----------------+-------------+



The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



30 April 2018



For further information please contact:



Albion Capital Group LLP Company Secretary Tel: 020 7601 1850



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Albion Development VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares via GlobeNewswire



A0BME7483247R17



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX