Nightstar Therapeutics to Present at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass. and LONDON, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE), a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing treatments for rare inherited retinal diseases, today announced that the company will participate in the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 8 at 4:10 p.m. ET in Boston, MA.
To access the live webcast, please visit ir.nightstartx.com (http://ir.nightstartx.com/). A replay of the webcast will be available on the Nightstar website for two weeks following the conference.
About Nightstar
Nightstar is a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases that would otherwise progress to blindness. Nightstar's lead product candidate, NSR-REP1, is currently in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia, a rare, degenerative, genetic retinal disorder that has no current treatments. Results from a Phase 1/2 trial of NSR-REP1 were published in The Lancet (http://thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(13)62117-0/fulltext) in 2014 and in The New England Journal of Medicine (http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc1509501) in 2016. Nightstar's second product candidate, NSR-RPGR, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease.
For more information about Nightstar or its clinical trials, please visit www.nightstartx.com (http://www.nightstartx.com/).
Contacts:
Senthil Sundaram, Chief Financial Officer
Brian Luque, Sr. Manager, Investor Relations
investors@nightstartx.com
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nightstar Therapeutics via Globenewswire