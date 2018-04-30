ATOS: Scottish Water announces world-class digital partnership

Paris, April 30, 2018 - A new strategic digital partnership has been announced which will place technology and innovation at the heart of Scotland's water supply and waste water management.

Within an ever-changing digital landscape where customer expectations are higher than ever, Scottish Water will work with Atos and Capgemini to deliver IT services which will provide technology solutions to help the utility manage its country-wide activities.

The announcement of the new five-year partnership was made after a rigorous competitive tendering and procurement process.

Rob Mustard, Scottish Water's Director of Digital, said: "To ensure that Scottish Water continues to deliver in an ever changing world, we are delighted to be entering into an exciting new technological landscape with world-class digital partners. We want our networks and systems to be as reliable, resilient and as secure in a world where digital technology has become the cornerstone of everyday life for billions of people.

"Data, information, analysis, digital applications and processes are critical to how we deliver 1.35 billion liters of water a day and treat 945 million liters of waste water. They are key elements of how we continue to play a vital role in the life of millions of customers - at home, in business and at play - every day, around the clock.

"Our partnership with Atos and Capgemini will see both companies working in a fully integrated manner within Scottish Water through our Digital Directorate. Our new approach will improve not only how we use technology to produce and deliver water but also enhance our customer insight to ensure what we do is as effective as possible and that communities continue to get the best possible service, of which they can be truly proud.

"As we continue to consider the future of water and waste water services over the next 25 years, through the Shaping the Future public consultation, it's clear that being a digitally-enabled organization will underpin our performance. Matching our delivery against the needs and expectations of our customers has never been so important - our new partners will be instrumental in helping Scottish Water get there."

Atos and Capgemini will deliver a wide-ranging portfolio of services across Scottish Water from delivery of customer-focused IT services to its core IT infrastructure and applications. The delivery model is based on a partnership with both organizations leveraging their global capabilities in digital transformation and next generation infrastructure services. The partnership will take effect from September 2018.

Gavin Thomson, Senior Vice President, Scotland, Ireland & Wales, and Big Data & Security UK&I, Atos, said: "Atos is proud to have entered into this agreement with Scottish Water, which will help truly transform one of Scotland's leading organizations and enable it to reap the benefits of digitalization while meeting the future needs of the Scottish public. This not only reflects the success of our Scottish business and commitment to future investments, but Scottish Water's ambition to be a leading provider of efficient services to customers through digital automation.

"Across Scotland, public services are on a transformative journey to ensure they deliver services effectively and efficiently while securing high levels of customer engagement. Like Atos, Scottish Water has a digital vision for the future and, thanks to this new agreement, stands ready to turn this vision into reality."

Paul Margetts, UK CEO, Applications Services, Capgemini, said: "Scottish Water and Capgemini have been working successfully together since 2008 and we're delighted to now have the opportunity to help maximize the value of IT to transform Scottish Water into a digitally-enabled organization where customers, employees and assets are seamlessly and effortlessly connected.

"We will draw upon our global expertise in the energy and utilities sector to help transform their business through the adoption of next generation digital technologies; from a market-leading intelligent service center to enhance the experience for employees to innovative and agile delivery models, cloud and automation services to improve the speed and quality of delivery.

"We look forward to continue bringing business value and collaborating on a truly connected customer journey and key programs to meet Scottish Water's vision to be their customers most trusted service provider."

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 13 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net (mailto:laura.fau@atos.net) | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau (https://twitter.com/laurajanefau)

Notes to Editors:

Scottish Water is the publicly-owned utility providing water and waste water services to 2.5 million households and 156,000 businesses.

It manages a vast network of reservoirs and water sources, water treatment works, waste water treatment works and more than 60,000 miles of underground pipes across the country.

During the current investment period (2015-2021) £3.5 billion will be invested in maintenance and improvements to drinking water, protecting the environment and supporting the Scottish economy.

www.scottishwater.co.uk (http://www.scottishwater.co.uk/)





Click here for the pdf (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2188896/846801.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

