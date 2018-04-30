The "Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Propulsion (BEV, HEV, PHEV FCEV), Vehicle Type (Bus, Truck, Pick-Up Truck and Van), Component, Range, Autonomous Vehicle, Charging Infrastructure, and Region Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric commercial vehicle market is estimated to be 125,212 Units in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.85% to reach 1,831,865 Units by the end of 2025.



Some of the major drivers of this market are the need for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles and the increasing demand for electric commercial vehicle such as electric truck in the logistics industry to minimize the additional liability of fuel expenses. Innovations in EV battery capacity, which will enable electric commercial vehicle to carry heavy loads over longer range, can create new revenue generation opportunities. Whereas, oil companies lobbying against EV, limited battery power, and longer charging duration are few challenges for the electric commercial vehicle market.



The market is segmented by propulsion system, vehicle type, components, range, charging infrastructure, autonomous vehicle, and region. The report discusses four propulsion systems of electric commercial vehicle, namely, battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). BEV accounts for the largest market share in the electric commercial vehicle market, by propulsion, and is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of its wide application in several types of vehicles.



The bus segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market, in terms of volume, for electric commercial vehicle, by vehicle, followed by van, pick-up truck, and truck. Various government mandates and individual country targets to phase out fossil fuel-based public transportation system and to replace them with electric buses will help the bus market grow over the forecast period.



Above 500 miles range segment of the Electric commercial vehicle market is expected to grow the most. In this segment, the market growth will be propelled mostly by bus. The growth is expected with anticipation that most of the electric commercial vehicles produced and sold over the forecast period will be buses. Efforts have been on to make buses that can travel longer range on a single charge.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Electrical Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion



7 Electrical Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type



8 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Range



9 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Component



10 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Region



11 Electrical Commercial Vehicle Market, By Autonomous Vehicles



12 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Charging Infrastructure Type



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



