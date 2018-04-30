

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. (JASO), a Chinese manufacturer of high-performance solar power products, reported Monday that fourth-quarter net income was RMB 115.5 million or $17.8 million, lower than RMB 353.4 million or $54.3 million last year.



Earnings per ADS were RMB 2.46 or $0.38, compared to RMB 6.80 or $1.05 a year ago.



Net revenue for the quarter surged 42.1 percent to RMB 5.7 billion or $871.8 million from RMB 4.0 billion last year.



Total shipments were 2,205.9 megawatts, consisting of 2,088.1 MW of modules. External shipments of 2,190.9 MW increased 55.2 percent year-over-year.



Total shipments were well above the guidance range of 1,600 to 1,800 MW.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX