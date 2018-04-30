

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production increased at a stable rate in March, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Monday.



Industrial production climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in March, the same rate of increase as in February. It was the third successive monthly rise.



Manufacturing output contracted 2.2 percent annually in March after a 2.7 percent gain in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded strongly by 3.7 percent from February, when it fell by 2.4 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that annual growth in retail sales accelerated to 5.1 percent in March from 4.3 percent in the previous month.



Month-on-month, retail sales grew 1.9 percent in March, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in February.



