The Chinese company said its gross margins were impacted by lower ASPs and rising material costs, while the decline in net and operating profits was due to higher operating expenses. Shipments and sales, however, grew by 52.4% and 25.5%, respectively.Chinese solar PV manufacturer, JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd achieved a turnover of 19.7 billion CNY ($3.0 billion) in full fiscal year 2017, up 25.5% from 15.7 billion CNY ($2.4 billion) in the year prior. The company's operating profit registered a slight decrease from 903.2 million CNY ($138.8 million) in 2016, to 715.7 million CNY ($110.0 million) ...

